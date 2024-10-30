Gov. DeSantis Goes All Out to Defeat Fla. Ballot Measures

Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis is doing everything he can to stop two ballot measures that would legalize cannabis and restore access to abortion in the Sunshine State, though critics fear he may be going too far.

DeSantis' administration has openly campaigned against the amendments, using taxpayer funds to warn voters about the dangers of marijuana and speaking out against the amendment that would overturn the state's six-week abortion ban, Politico reported.

Proponents of the ballot measures have sued the governor and he earned a rebuke from a federal judge, Politico reported. Two years ago, DeSantis signed a law that blocked local governments from sending out any kind of communications on local referendums.

"This is still a democracy, and in a democracy, we do not spend taxpayer dollars in advance of a political issue," State Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, said to Politico. "Tax dollars are meant to be spent on our police, schools, roads and other public programs that make our state great, not for political agendas."

Gruters said he supports the cannabis amendment but opposes the abortion one.

A spokesman for DeSantis dismissed the criticism to Politico.

"State agencies have the authority and dedicated funding to educate the public on important issues, especially those that impact the health and safety of women and children," said Bryan Griffin. "Of course the state is going to educate Floridians on the dangers associated with drug use and ensure truthful information is disseminated regarding laws that protect the health of moms and their kids."

DeSantis' chief of staff is raising money and working for two committees dedicated to blocking the amendments while helping to run his administration, while the state's election crimes office spent weeks investigating allegations of fraud in the petitions used to place the measure on the ballot, Politico reported.

Smart & Safe Florida, the political committee backing the marijuana initiative, told Politico that cannabis-related public service announcements paid for by the state have aired 13,000 times so far in the run-up to the election at a cost of $50 million.

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration launched a website and an ad campaign saying the abortion amendment would threaten women's safety, prompting a lawsuit, which was dismissed.

The Department of Health also sent cease and desist letters to TV stations running ads supporting the initiative. It said the ads could be considered an "Unsanitary nuisance" and suggested the stations could face charges, Politico said.

A lawsuit was filed by supporters of the abortion amendment, which is currently pending, though a district court judge ordered the DOH to stop sending the letters.