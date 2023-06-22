DeSantis Says He Can Overcome 'Fractured' Primary Vote

Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis responded to a U.S. Army veteran concerned the myriad GOP presidential primary candidates in the race against former President Donald Trump would "fracture the vote too much" for DeSantis to win the nomination.

"We can do it; we'll do it," DeSantis told a town hall in North Augusta, South Carolina, on Thursday. "The only reason I'm running is to win and deliver on these promises. That's the only reason."

DeSantis suggested the crowded field challenging Trump might not be there to truly run for president.

"I'm not trying to get my name out there," DeSantis continued. "I don't want to get some contributorship with one of these media outlets. I don't care about any of that. We're running to win and deliver.

"That's the only reason to run, and I feel compelled to do it."

DeSantis did not mention GOP candidates potentially jockeying for vice president, but he did warn of the danger of President Joe Biden, 80, getting reelected and having to hand the White House baton off to his running mate Vice President Kamala Harris.

"If we muff this one and Biden gets in again, heck, you may end up with Kamala as president even," DeSantis warned.

South Carolina is one of the most crowded races in the GOP primary cycle. Not only are Trump and DeSantis wildly popular there, but Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and former Gov. Nikki Haley have strong voter bases in the early 2024 primary state.