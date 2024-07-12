Dem Megadonor Talks to Pelosi About Biden

Silicon Valley Democrat megadonor Ron Conway told former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi he was worried that President Joe Biden's debate performance would lead to a former President Donald Trump victory in November, three people who spoke under the condition of anonymity told CNBC.

While it's unclear what was said, representatives for both Pelosi and Conway did not deny the conversation took place.

"Like many others," a Conway spokesman said, "since the debate, Ron has had many conversations with Democratic Party leaders and other major donors about the best path forward for victory. He's not going to comment on these private conversations."

One ally of Conway's in the tech community told CNBC that beyond conversations with Pelosi, the investor has been among a group of donors and party leaders who decided to "light a bushfire for Biden to step aside."

One Democrat megadonor, Stewart Bainum Jr., chairman of Choice Hotels, told CNBC that it's unlikely Biden will be the nominee at the Democratic National Convention in August and that he should step down.

Additionally, Abigail Disney, the Disney family heiress and a Democratic donor, said on July 4 that she would withhold her funding to the Democrats until Biden drops out.

"I intend to stop any contributions to the party unless and until they replace Biden at the top of the ticket. This is realism, not disrespect," she said.