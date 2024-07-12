WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ron conway | joe biden | nancy pelosi | dnc

Dem Megadonor Talks to Pelosi About Biden

By    |   Friday, 12 July 2024 05:32 PM EDT

Silicon Valley Democrat megadonor Ron Conway told former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi he was worried that President Joe Biden's debate performance would lead to a former President Donald Trump victory in November, three people who spoke under the condition of anonymity told CNBC.

While it's unclear what was said, representatives for both Pelosi and Conway did not deny the conversation took place.

"Like many others," a Conway spokesman said, "since the debate, Ron has had many conversations with Democratic Party leaders and other major donors about the best path forward for victory. He's not going to comment on these private conversations."

One ally of Conway's in the tech community told CNBC that beyond conversations with Pelosi, the investor has been among a group of donors and party leaders who decided to "light a bushfire for Biden to step aside."

One Democrat megadonor, Stewart Bainum Jr., chairman of Choice Hotels, told CNBC that it's unlikely Biden will be the nominee at the Democratic National Convention in August and that he should step down.

Additionally, Abigail Disney, the Disney family heiress and a Democratic donor, said on July 4 that she would withhold her funding to the Democrats until Biden drops out.

"I intend to stop any contributions to the party unless and until they replace Biden at the top of the ticket. This is realism, not disrespect," she said.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Silicon Valley Democrat megadonor Ron Conway told former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi he was worried that President Joe Biden's debate performance would lead to a former President Donald Trump victory in November, three anonymous sources said.
ron conway, joe biden, nancy pelosi, dnc
229
2024-32-12
Friday, 12 July 2024 05:32 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved