RFK Jr. Gains Ballot Access in Florida With Reform Party

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. gained ballot access in Florida on Friday, according to a press release from his campaign.

"The Reform Party received notice today that the Florida Divisions of Elections has recertified its party status giving Independent President Candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ballot access in the Sunshine State," read the campaign's statement.

"We're thrilled to give Floridians an independent option this November," said Reform Party of Florida Chair Jennifer Desatoff. "We've been eagerly waiting to collaborate with the Kennedy Campaign here in Florida and make history together."

In April, the Natural Law Party in Michigan nominated Kennedy for president and his running mate Nicole Shanahan for vice president, thereby securing ballot access in the key battleground state. A month later, the campaign stated that it had secured the necessary funding to gain ballot access in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Kennedy, an environmental lawyer by trade, has qualified to appear on the ballot in 18 states, including California, Oklahoma, Michigan, North Carolina, Iowa, Nebraska, Hawaii, Utah, Idaho, New York, New Hampshire, and Nevada, according to the campaign.

The campaign statement cites a Zogby poll that showed Kennedy beating both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump in head-to-head matchups.

According to latest The Hill/Decision Desk HQ poll, Kennedy has been polling close to 10% nationwide in a three-way matchup, making him the highest-polling third candidate since Ross Perot in 1992.