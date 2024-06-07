WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: robert kennedy jr | florida | campaign | ballot

RFK Jr. Gains Ballot Access in Florida With Reform Party

By    |   Friday, 07 June 2024 06:21 PM EDT

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. gained ballot access in Florida on Friday, according to a press release from his campaign.

"The Reform Party received notice today that the Florida Divisions of Elections has recertified its party status giving Independent President Candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ballot access in the Sunshine State," read the campaign's statement.

"We're thrilled to give Floridians an independent option this November," said Reform Party of Florida Chair Jennifer Desatoff. "We've been eagerly waiting to collaborate with the Kennedy Campaign here in Florida and make history together."

In April, the Natural Law Party in Michigan nominated Kennedy for president and his running mate Nicole Shanahan for vice president, thereby securing ballot access in the key battleground state. A month later, the campaign stated that it had secured the necessary funding to gain ballot access in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Kennedy, an environmental lawyer by trade, has qualified to appear on the ballot in 18 states, including California, Oklahoma, Michigan, North Carolina, Iowa, Nebraska, Hawaii, Utah, Idaho, New York, New Hampshire, and Nevada, according to the campaign.

The campaign statement cites a Zogby poll that showed Kennedy beating both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump in head-to-head matchups.

According to latest The Hill/Decision Desk HQ poll, Kennedy has been polling close to 10% nationwide in a three-way matchup, making him the highest-polling third candidate since Ross Perot in 1992.

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. gained ballot access in Florida on Friday, according to a press release from his campaign.
robert kennedy jr, florida, campaign, ballot
240
2024-21-07
Friday, 07 June 2024 06:21 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved