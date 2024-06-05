RFK Jr. to Newsmax: Media Needs to Call Out Fauci on Perjuries

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. told Newsmax on Wednesday that "we need the press, particularly the mainstream media, to start calling him [Dr. Anthony Fauci] out on these perjuries."

On Monday, the former head of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases testified before the House Oversight Committee on the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fauci, who retired from his post in government in 2022, admitted during the testimony that many of his consistent talking points, such as the efficacy of masking school children and the 6 feet apart rule, were made up.

Kennedy Jr. has staked much of his campaign as an independent candidate on pushing back against the damaging narratives of Fauci that resulted in more than a year of school closures.

Fauci also continues to push the theory that the COVID-19 virus originated in animals. The environmental lawyer said that the more evidence that is revealed, Fauci becomes "more and more isolated."

"Anybody who’s looked knows this is a lab leak. We know that there is definitive proof that this virus was constructed with technology that was developed and paid for by the NIH [National Institute of Health]. We also know that NIH was funding these projects, these gain of function projects in the Wuhan labs, something that Anthony Fauci continues to deny," he said during an appearance on "Prime News."

"I think more and more people are catching on to Dr. Fauci. I think that what we need is the press, particularly the mainstream media, to actually start calling him out on these perjuries rather than enabling him," Kennedy Jr. said.

