Tags: rnna mcdaniel | joe biden | reelection | 2024 election | republicans | rnc

RNC Chief McDaniel: Americans Want to Send Biden Packing

By    |   Tuesday, 25 April 2023 07:41 AM EDT

GOP Chair Ronna McDaniel said Republicans stand united to defeat President Joe Biden in 2024, as Americans count the days until they can send him "packing."

Her comments came in a statement issued by the Republican National Committee shortly after Biden's Tuesday announcement that he would seek reelection.

"Biden is so out-of-touch that after creating crisis after crisis, he thinks he deserves another four years," she said. "If voters let Biden 'finish the job,' inflation will continue to skyrocket, crime rates will rise, more fentanyl will cross our open borders, children will continue to be left behind, and American families will be worse off. Republicans are united to beat Biden and Americans are counting down the days until they can send Biden packing."

Politics
Tuesday, 25 April 2023 07:41 AM
