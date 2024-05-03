WATCH TV LIVE

RNC, Trump Sue Nev. Over Accepting Mailed Ballots After Election

Friday, 03 May 2024 06:05 PM EDT

The Republican National Committee (RNC) along with the Trump campaign and the Nevada Republican Party are suing Nevada Secretary of State Francisco Aguilar and other state officials to halt the counting of ballots that "are received up to four days after Election Day."

"Nevada's ballot receipt deadline clearly violates federal law and undermines election integrity in the state," RNC Chairman Michael Whatley said in a statement. "Ballots received days after Election Day should not be counted — the RNC and our partners are suing to secure an honest election, support Nevada voters, and oppose unlawful schemes."

Election Day is Nov. 5.

In 2021, Nevada Democrat Gov. Steve Sisolak signed into law Assembly Bill 321, which expanded mail-in voting so that now all registered voters receive ballots by mail, the Las Vegas Review Journal reported. The law also set requirements for counting absentee ballots and is referenced in the lawsuit.

Notably, Nevada has no voter ID law, according to a statement from the RNC's legal counsel.

Newsmax was unable to reach Aguilar's office for comment.

