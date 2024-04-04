Nevada Senate Race Now Considered a Toss-up

A pivotal Senate race in Nevada that could determine the balance of power in Washington is now being declared a toss-up.

The race between incumbent Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., and Republican challenger Sam Brown has been moved from "lean Democrat" to now a "toss-up" by The Cook Political Report, which provides nonpartisan campaign analysis.

The group cited President Joe Biden's sagging popularity in Nevada, shifting demographics in the state, and Rosen's lack of an "established brand" as contributing to the change.

"Ultimately we are moving this race because of the unique forces at play in Nevada," said Jessica Taylor, an editor for the Cook Political Report. "A combination of a newer electorate that Rosen must win over, Biden's lagging numbers, and the unique post-COVID economic hangover in Nevada make this race a toss-up."

Brown, a retired Army Captain and Purple Heart recipient, was hand-picked by National Republican Senatorial Committee Chairman Steve Daines of Montana to take on the task of flipping the pivotal Senate seat.

There are 34 Senate seats at play this year and of those, Democrats will need to defend 23, compared to only 11 for Republicans. With Nevada now moving into the toss-up column, there are now four states deemed in play for Republicans.

With former President Donald Trump leading in many national polls, Democrats are concerned that down-ballot voting could erase their current 51-49 advantage in the Senate.

A Wall Street Journal poll released Wednesday showed Trump leading in six of seven key battleground states, with Nevada being one of the six. Biden won Nevada in 2020.