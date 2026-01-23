RNC Votes to Allow Rare Trump-Backed Midterm Convention

The Republican National Committee on Friday voted to change its rules to allow for a rare midterm political convention, an idea President Donald Trump envisioned last year to boost the party's chances of retaining majorities in both chambers of Congress.

A rule change adopted at the RNC's winter meeting in Santa Barbara, California, requires the convention to be called at least 60 days in advance, Politico reported.

The date and location have not been set, though Trump advisers are expected to weigh options in the coming weeks, with Las Vegas among the cities under serious consideration.

"I'm incredibly excited about the possibility of hosting [a] midterm convention to highlight what President Trump and Republicans have been able to accomplish this year," RNC Chair Joe Gruters said after the rule change was adopted, according to Politico.

"If the president wants us to host a convention to highlight the great work this administration has done for the American people, we are doing the work now and will be ready to act when that time comes."

A memo obtained by CNN said the rule change allows for the "possibility of an America First midterm convention-style gathering aligned with President Trump's vision for energizing the party this fall."

National political conventions, where delegates from every state nominate their party's presidential candidate, typically take place during presidential election years.

The Democratic Party held midterm conferences, or miniconventions, in 1974, 1978, and 1982, but Republicans have not held a comparable modern event.

The move underscores how the GOP is placing Trump at the center of its strategy to nationalize midterm races.

After Republicans lost control of the House in the 2018 midterm elections during Trump's first term, Democrats took power in January 2019.

House Democrats launched investigations into Trump's finances, businesses, and White House operations and impeached him once during his first term and a second time after the 2020 election.

"The Republicans are going to do a Midterm Convention in order to show the great things we have done since the Presidential Election of 2024," Trump wrote in a September post on Truth Social.

"Time and place to be determined. Stay tuned, it will be quite the Event, and very exciting!"

Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., described the idea at the time as "genius."

Newsmax reached out to the White House for comment.