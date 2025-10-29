Trump Eyes Las Vegas for GOP Midterm Convention in 2026

President Donald Trump's advisers are considering Las Vegas for a midterm political convention next year to showcase the administration's accomplishments as Republicans look to increase their slim majority in Congress, reports The Wall Street Journal.

The major U.S. political parties traditionally hold their national conventions only during presidential election years — every four years — to formally nominate their presidential and vice-presidential candidates. But in September, Trump announced that Republicans would hold a midterm convention in 2026.

"The Republicans are going to do a Midterm Convention in order to show the great things we have done since the Presidential Election of 2024," Trump wrote on Truth Social, adding that "it will be quite the Event, and very exciting!"

The event would likely highlight Republican congressional candidates and incumbents, as well as economic growth, border security measures, and judicial appointments made during Trump's second term.

Las Vegas hasn't been finalized, as Trump's advisers are also considering Texas and Washington, D.C., for the event, according to people involved in discussions who spoke with the Journal.

"We're excited about the possibility of a midterm convention and looking forward to seeing the plans develop," Kiersten Pels, spokeswoman for the Republican National Committee, told the Journal.

The event, she said, will "showcase the party's unity, vision, and commitment to expanding our majorities in 2026."

Republicans currently hold a five-seat lead in the House, 219-214, and a majority in the Senate, with 53 seats to the Democrats' 47.

In 2024, Trump succeeded in flipping the swing state of Nevada — a key victory for the president.

Democrats are also considering a midterm convention.

"To showcase our tremendous candidates running up and down the ballot and harness the amazing grassroots energy we're already seeing, several options are on the table for next year, including hosting a midterm convention," Democratic National Committee spokesperson Abhi Rahman said in a statement in September.

Democrats, he said, were "amused" that Trump was "following our lead."

Democrats held similar events in the 1970s and 1980s but scrapped them in 1986.