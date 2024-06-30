RNC Chair Whatley: 'Doesn't Matter' If Biden Is Replaced

The Democratic Party won't likely replace President Joe Biden on their ticket, but if they do, it "doesn't matter" who former President Donald Trump faces, because the replacement would also follow the policies of the current administration, Michael Whatley said Sunday,.

Whatley, the Republican National Committee chair, told "The Hill Sunday with Chris Stirewalt" on NewsNation, according to The Hill: "There is no process that would allow for them to have an insurgency and remove him from their convention unless he’s going to step down, and we certainly don’t see any indication of that coming out of his conversations over the last couple days."

NewsNation and The Hill are both owned by Nexstar Media Group.

Whatley added that "Not a single one of those Democrats is going to put a different proposal on the stage than what Joe Biden has proposed … all of them are going to double down on all of the same policies that Joe Biden has unleashed on America."

It also won't matter if Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris tops the ticket, as "we are going to run our race," said Whatley.

He added that Trump showed in the debate that he is "going to hit his marks" while he talked about what he would do to make America great again.

"That starts with restoring the southern border, restoring our economy, and restoring our place in the world," said Whatley.

The chairman also told Stirewalt that the party plans to roll out an "overwhelmingly positive" vision for the United States at its convention, scheduled for July 15-18 in Milwaukee.

"We’re going to have a fantastic convention," he said. "We’re very, very excited about it. We’re going to have 50,000 delegates, guests, and members of the media that are going to be in Milwaukee …we’re really excited about being able to present Donald Trump as our nominee to go forward with it."

The convention will start just four days after Trump is facing sentencing in New York City on convictions of 34 counts of falsifying business records during his 2016 campaign, but Whatley said that the RNC is "really excited about the opportunity to roll out into the general election campaign with Donald Trump as our formal nominee."

"Our platform is going to be pro-America," he insisted. "It is going to be pro-life. It is going to be pro-economy. It is going to be fantastic across the board in terms of what it’s going to say about America, and we think that everybody is going to be happy with it."