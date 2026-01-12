RNC: Dem Rhetoric Leads to Violence Against ICE Officers

Democrats are inciting hostility toward Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, the Republican National Committee said in a memo, outlining what it called the use of coercive threats of violence and unrest to achieve political ends.

"ICE agents are being stalked, harassed, threatened, and attacked, and Democrats are inciting this deranged behavior even more," RNC Deputy Rapid Response Director Sonali Patel wrote in a memo Monday.

"Democrats are lying about ICE agents in the most horrid ways and are grossly using them to threaten another government shutdown."

Patel pointed to past rhetoric labeling ICE a "terrorist organization," the "American Gestapo," and the "secret police," among other claims, arguing such language undermines public trust and endangers law enforcement nationwide.

She also linked the rhetoric to unrest in several cities, saying it has fueled broader anti-police sentiment.

"Democrats' vile rhetoric impacts all law enforcement officers, and we are seeing that with the growing riots across the country," she said.

"Democrats are undermining the rule of law and actively putting officers' lives at risk just to appease their radical far-Left base that makes up a very small minority of the American people.

"Enough is enough."