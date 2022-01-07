RNC Narrows 2024 Convention Host City Contenders to Four: Report

Four cities are finalists to host to the 2024 Republican National Convention, according to Politico.

The RNC has been narrowed the field to Milwaukee, Nashville, Pittsburgh, and Salt Lake City, Politico reported Friday citing a source.

The media outlet added that party officials were planning to visit each of the cities before making a final decision in the spring.

The 2020 GOP convention originally had been scheduled to be held in Charlotte, North Carolina, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced a scaled-down event that relied on several remote locations. Then-President Donald Trump gave his acceptance speech at the White House.

Other than in 2020, Republicans and Democrats have held their respective convention in expected battleground states since 2004.

Pennsylvania and Wisconsin rate as potential swing states, bolstering the candidacy of Pittsburgh and Milwaukee, which, before the pandemic, had been set to host the Democrats in 2020.

Tennessee and Utah are solid red states, though Nashville and Salt Lake City remain strong possibilities to host.

Salt Lake City next month will host the Republican National Committee’s annual winter meeting at which officials are expected to discuss such things as the 2024 primary calendar, primary and general election debates, and the convention search, Politico reported.

Houston, San Antonio, Las Vegas, and Kansas City, Missouri, had been under consideration to host the Republican convention but failed to place among the final four candidates, Politico reported.

Factors to be considered during the decision-making process include hotel capacity, facilities, corporate sponsorship, and a city’s ability to support comprehensive security plans.

"The Republican National Committee is grateful for and appreciative of the overwhelming interest from cities across the country to host the 2024 Republican National Convention," RNC chief of staff Richard Walters said, Politico reported.

"We'll continue the process, review bids, and communicate with potential hosts to hear more about what their cities have to offer."

Anne Hathaway, former RNC chief of staff and a longtime GOP fundraiser, was named in August to head up the GOP's site selection committee.

Milwaukee and Nashville also are being considered to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention, Politico reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.