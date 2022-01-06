Majority of Voters View Trump Favorably: Rasmussen

A majority of likely voters continue to hold a favorable impression of former President Donald Trump, according to a new Rasmussen Reports survey.

A total of 52% of the respondents said they had a favorable impression of Trump — including 33% who have a very favorable view of him, Rasmussen Reports found.

The survey said 47% of voters viewed Trump unfavorably, including 38% who had a very unfavorable impression of the former president.

Rasmussen on Thursday said the findings almost exactly reflected Trump's final job approval ratings in January 2021.

Opinions of Trump largely were divided along party lines, with 63% of Republican voters having a very favorable impression of the former president, and 68% of Democrats having a very unfavorable of him.

More voters (37%) unaffiliated with either major party had an unfavorable impression of Trump compared to 24% with a very favorable view.

A majority (52%) of Democrat voters said they believed most Trump supporters are racist, an opinion shared by 12% of Republicans and 26% of unaffiliated voters.

That opinion was most prevalent among voters who viewed the Black Lives Matter movement favorably. Among those who had a very favorable impression of BLM, 65% believed most Trump supporters are racist.

A total of 55% of white voters, 38% of Blacks, and 51% of other minorities viewed Trump favorably.

Overall, Trump has a higher favorable rating than BLM (46%). A total of 49% had an unfavorable opinion of the movement.

In June 2020, a month after George Floyd died in Minneapolis, 62% of voters had a favorable impression BLM and only 31% viewed it unfavorably.

Most (75%) Democrats have at least a somewhat favorable impression of BLM compared to 19% of Republicans and 43% of unaffiliated voters.

President Joe Biden's strongest supporters have the most favorable view of Black Lives Matter. Among voters who strongly approve of Biden's job performance, 92% have a favorable impression of the BLM movement. Among those who strongly disapprove of Biden’s performance, only 14% have a favorable view of BLM.

Support for BLM was highest among those with annual incomes of $100,000 or more — a group also more likely to have a very unfavorable view of Trump.

Voters under 40 were much more likely than older voters to have a favorable impression of BLM. Younger voters are also were more likely to think most Trump supporters are racist.

The Rasmussen poll found that more men voters (55%) than women (49%) had a favorable impression of Trump, and more women (51%) than male (42%) voters had a favorable impression of BLM.

BLM had a favorable impression with 42% of whites, 75% of Blacks, and 46% of other minorities.

The survey of 1,000 U.S. likely voters was conducted Jan. 4-5, 2022 by Rasmussen Reports.