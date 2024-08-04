UAW President: Beshear, Walz Our Top Picks for Harris VP

United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain on Sunday said the union's top picks to be Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate from her short list are Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, both Democrats.

During an interview on CBS News' "Face the Nation," Fain praised both candidates, noting their support for workers, but suggested that Beshear in particular could be a stronger choice due to his victory in a deep-red state.

"We've really broken down these candidates, really looked at them. And I'll tell you, my favorite's Andy Beshear from Kentucky," Fain said.

"I mean, the man stood with us on the picket line. He's been there for workers throughout every, every bit of our walk.

"And he's won in a state where [Senate Minority Leader] Mitch McConnell's from. I mean, it's already been a red state traditionally. He's won twice there," he said.

"And I just believe he brings a huge dynamic, and I believe the Harris and Beshear ticket would be unbeatable. I believe both of them would just be such dynamic candidates.

"But," Fain added, "we really like Tim Walz from Minnesota also. Think he's an awesome guy for labor — 100% behind labor. And those would be our top two if we had to pick any."

Fain made it clear he would support Harris regardless of her running mate pick.

"But ultimately, look, I mean, Vice President Harris has to pick who she's most comfortable with, you know, because it's her running mate, and it's who she's going to be serving with. That's who we believe would be best for labor and for working-class people. But, you know, that's her decision."

The rest of Harris' short list of potential running mates consists of Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, all of whom are Democrats.