Rep. Torres Faces Primary Challenge Over Pro-Israel Stance

The unapologetic support for Israel shown by Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., has led to a primary challenge.

Michael Blake, who unsuccessfully ran for New York City mayor last year, is launching a bid to unseat Torres.

"The Bronx deserves better than Ritchie Torres," Blake said.

"We need to focus on cost of living. We have to focus on how people need us to help them with groceries as opposed to Ritchie's helping to support a genocide," he added.

Blake accused Torres of prioritizing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over his district.

Blake, the former Democratic National Committee vice chair and onetime state lawmaker, has made several other unsuccessful runs for public office, which was noted by Torres' spokesman.

"Michael Blake is not interested in the Bronx; he's only interested in using it to run for office for the fifth time, and the result will be the same as before: another loss," Benny Stanislawski said in a statement.

"There's a reason Bronx voters trust Ritchie Torres," Stanislawski added.

"He's been their champion in Congress, laser-focused on issues like public housing and affordability while standing up to Donald Trump."

Blake said he would not commit to supporting Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., if Democrats take back the House.

Torres has referred to himself as an "unapologetic Zionist," though his support for Israel tempered as the situation in Gaza worsened.

"All parties, including the U.S. and Israel, have a moral obligation to do everything in our power to ease the hardship and hunger that's taken hold in the Gaza Strip," Torres said in August.

"I feel it's possible to be an unapologetic Zionist while at the same time recognizing there's a crisis in Gaza and recognizing the war has poorly defined strategic objectives," Torres added.

Torres, the first openly gay Afro-Latino elected to Congress, has represented New York's 15th Congressional District since 2021.