Dem Rep. Torres Seeks Study for DHS Security Drones

A House Democrat is urging the federal government's use of drones to secure political events, vowing to introduce a bill for a Department of Homeland Security feasibility study on deploying drone technology.

"Common sense dictates that drone technology should be harnessed to scan every elevated structure with a line of sight to a target," Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., told Axios.

"If drones can enable the early detection and prevention of assassination attempts, why not use them? Better to have vigilant eyes in the sky than to remain blind to would-be assassins."

The move comes after the Utah Republican Gov. Spencer Cox denounced the "political assassination" of conservative leader Charlie Kirk, and President Donald Trump warned there are "very major" investigations underway into "the problem on the left."

"The problem we have is on the left, if you look at the problem," Trump told reporters on the tarmac in a media scrum Sunday night. "The problem is on the left. It's not on the right like some people like to say is on the right.

"The problem we have is on the left. When you look at the agitators, when you look at the scum that speaks so badly of our country, the American flag burnings all over the place, that's the left. That's not the right."

When asked if investigations are reaching high into leftist groups, Trump said, "they're all under investigation," adding "we'll see" what comes of it after the assassination of Charlie Kirk and the two attempts on his own life on the campaign trail.

"They're already under major investigation," Trump continued. "A lot of the people that you would traditionally say are on the left already under investigation."

With Democrats reportedly talking about obstructing a continuing resolution and forcing a government shutdown by Oct. 1, the White House has requested $58 million from Congress to strengthen security for the executive and judicial branches.

A White House official confirmed to Newsmax the amount and said the request will be included as part of the upcoming government funding deal.

The funding would expand protection for Supreme Court justices and increase resources for the U.S. Marshals Service, officials said. The request comes ahead of a Sept. 30 government funding deadline, raising pressure on Congress to act quickly.

The move follows warnings from House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., who said last week that lawmakers face a "deluge" of threats in the wake of Wednesday's shooting of Kirk. Johnson has pressed for enhanced security measures for Congress and warned about social media-fueled calls for violence.