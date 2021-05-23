×
Tags: China | rickscott | trade | america

Sen. Rick Scott: Stop Buying From China; the Govt Is Despicable

Sen. Rick Scott: Stop Buying From China; the Govt Is Despicable
Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla. (AP)

Sunday, 23 May 2021 04:40 PM

Senator Rick Scott, R- Fla., told Sunday's "The Cats Roundtable" on WABC 770 AM-N.Y., “We should stop buying anything from communist China. They are not our friend. The people are wonderful. The government is despicable.”

Even during the cold war with Russia, people “never thought about buying anything from the Soviet Union,” he told host John Catsimatidis.

“The government of China, communist China, what they want to do is dominate the world,” he added.

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) does not care about Americans or their rights.

“They don't believe in your rights. If you look at how they treat their own citizens, how do you think they think about Americans? They put a million people in prison by their religion. They involuntarily harvest your organs if you're in prison. They took away the basic rights of Hong Kong citizens. They built their military to defeat the U.S. military. They're threatening Taiwan right now. So, the way we're going to beat them is we have got to stop doing business with them — stop,” the former Florida governor said.

Americans cannot continue fueling the Chinese economy, he said.

Ask everybody that is selling a product before buying it, he said to ask, “is it made in communist China?”

“We cannot continue to help them build their economy because as their economy grows and gets bigger than ours, we will never be able to beat or defend if they want to invade Taiwan or wherever they want to go, he continued.

“They are an expansionary country… China, they want to control every country all over the world,” he said.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Politics
Sunday, 23 May 2021 04:40 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
