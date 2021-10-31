Rick Scott Predicts 'Great Year' For Republicans in 2022 Elections

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., on Sunday predicted midterm elections around the nation “will be a great year” — and reflect a flip to red that appears underway in Virginia’s upcoming gubernatorial election.

In an interview on “Fox News Sunday,” Scott, who is chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, said Glenn Youngkin’s tight gubernatorial race with Democrat Terry McAuliffe revolves around issues that resonate across the country. The state votes on Tuesday.

“2022 will be a great year and part of that is exactly what happened with Glenn Youngkin's race,” Scott declared. “They are saying this idea that parents shouldn't be involved in schools… is wrong. … the border is not secure… critical race theory that they want to teach in schools is wrong.”

Scott said parents, the Hispanic vote and the suburban vote are “coming back” to the GOP.

“They want to secure the border,” he said. “They want parents involved in schools. They like [an] administration that will actually show up and do something… rather than just be simple commentators and say, ‘we have a problem but we have no solution.’”

Scott also trashed the Biden administration’s domestic agenda, saying it has “no fixes.”

“If you look at what they're talking about, name whatever the bill is, all it will do is cause more inflation,” he said.

“You look at what it's doing to poor families in this country with gas prices… go to the grocery store. Food prices are up. It's all caused by government spending. If you look at inflation, the border, parents involvement in schools and military support, there's nothing that they are talking about doing. There's nothing the Democrats are talking about doing that solve a problem the Americans care about.

“Solve the problem for every family,” he demanded.

“They have no fixes in the administration,” he added. “Go solve the problem.”

Scott also defended his “no” vote on a hard infrastructure bill that passed the Senate with 19 Republicans voting “yes.”

“I believe in spending money on real infrastructure,” he said — “roads, bridges.”

“I spent $85 billion in my eight years as governor” of Florida, he said. “Let's look at the bill that they passed in the Senate. Number one, it's not paid for. I paid for my infrastructure.”

“This bill, they said it was going to be paid for, it wasn't paid for. Less than half of that bill was roads, bridges, airports and seaports. You put a bill in front of me and that will be roads, bridges, airports and seaports paid for and I'm very interested in doing something like that. I'm not going to bankrupt this country.”

