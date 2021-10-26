Sen. Rick Scott: Biden Is Republicans 'Best Asset' for 2022 Right Now

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., says opposition to President Joe Biden will motivate voters in 2022, according to Politico.

"He's our best asset right now," said Scott, chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC). "I don't believe he's going to get any better."

In a Monday statement on its website the NRSC noted: "Joe Biden's approval rating continues to plummet as voters sour on his radical agenda. Biden's approval rating in FiveThirtyEight's average of polls reached a new low. 50.6% of voters disapprove of Biden while only 43.5% approve. That's a 17.1% negative swing in 3 months.

"Joe Biden worked hard to get his approval rating this low. He created a border crisis and continues to ignore it. Americans are still stranded in Afghanistan after Biden's botched withdrawal. Americans are paying more for gas and other important everyday consumer products. And the list goes on."

Meanwhile, Scott and NRSC consultants went over an internal poll of 1,200 suburban voters for reporters Monday.

It revealed Republican talking points on critical race theory, inflation, and Afghanistan were resonating with voters in key battleground states.

The poll, which did not include voters from solid blue states, also showed Biden's approval rating underwater and revealed a majority of voters say the nation is on the "wrong track."

An NRSC pollster said what is happening in schools, including the response to the pandemic, has turned off many voters.

However, Politico noted former President Donald Trump has endorsed some Senate candidates who might have difficulty in 2022. But Scott, who did not mention Trump by name, maintained endorsements are not all that important.

