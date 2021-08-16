GOP Senate Campaign Chair Seeks 25th Amendment, Probe Against Biden

Senate Republican campaign arm chairman Rick Scott has floated the idea of using the 25th Amendment to remove President Joe Biden from office due to his handling of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The Florida senator tweeted on Monday that "after the disastrous events in Afghanistan, we must confront a serious question: Is Joe Biden capable of discharging the duties of his office or has time come to exercise the provisions of the 25th Amendment?"

Scott is also calling for the House and Senate leadership to start a bicameral probe into Biden's handling of the Afghanistan situation, The Hill reported.

He said that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “must put partisan politics aside and demand accountability from the Biden administration" by immediately opening a bipartisan and bicameral investigation into how the withdrawal was carried out.

The Republican senator said such an investigation should include reviewing advice Biden received from military and intelligence leadership, how the administration prepared for the drawdown and what advice the president rejected from either within the administration or internationally.

Although it is a non-starter to realistically remove Biden from office through the 25th Amendment, which permits the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet to remove a president by declaring him unfit for office, it is the continuation of attempts by former President Donald Trump and some of his closest allies to raise questions about Biden's mental fitness.

Scott appears to be the first Republican senator to raise the idea of removing Biden from office via the 25th Amendment over his handling of Afghanistan.

But it is part of a wider GOP onslaught on the president for the chaos unfolding in Afghanistan as the Taliban has rapidly taken over the country following the drawdown of American troops, an issue that could be key as Republicans try to win control of both chambers of Congress in next year's midterm election.