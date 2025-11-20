WATCH TV LIVE

Sen. Rick Scott Unveils Obamacare Subsidy Alternative

By    |   Thursday, 20 November 2025 09:56 PM EST

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., rolled out a new proposal Thursday offering what he said is a practical, consumer-driven alternative to the enhanced Obamacare subsidies set to expire.

Scott's plan, dubbed the "More Affordable Care Act," would preserve the existing Affordable Care Act framework while shifting financial power and decision-making directly to patients through new Trump Health Freedom Accounts — health savings accounts intended to give families more control over their healthcare spending.

Scott said his approach keeps core ACA structures in place, including healthcare.gov, state-run exchanges, and protections for preexisting conditions.

His goal, he said, is not to dismantle Obamacare but to redirect federal subsidies so individuals — not insurance companies — decide how best to use them.

"My new bill makes simple fixes to Obamacare that will make a world of difference to American families by making Americans the consumer, not the government," Scott said in a statement.

"Families who need a safety net will have one that actually works for them."

At the center of Scott's plan are Trump Health Freedom Accounts, modeled on health savings accounts but structured to receive federal subsidy dollars directly.

Under the bill, funds would go directly to families rather than being routed through insurers, and the money in the accounts could not be used for abortion-related services or for plans that cover abortions.

Consumers would also be able to use the accounts to purchase ACA-compliant plans or other approved coverage options.

Scott said putting money in the hands of consumers will create market-driven pressure to lower costs and increase transparency.

Scott's proposal also opens the door for insurers to sell plans across state lines by creating a new state-waiver program within the ACA.

If a state's insurance commissioner approves a plan, it could be sold on any exchange — federal, state-run, or privately managed — regardless of stricter mandates in other states.

Supporters say this could broaden options; critics say it may weaken state-level consumer protections.

The bill additionally codifies President Donald Trump's healthcare price-transparency executive order, requiring upfront disclosure of costs and quality metrics so families can compare "healthcare menus" before seeking services.

Scott also includes safeguards such as maintaining protections for preexisting conditions and expanding the Small Business Tax Credit to encourage more employer-sponsored coverage.

Scott's plan diverges from a separate proposal floated by Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., who wants to convert enhanced subsidies into traditional health savings accounts.

Cassidy's idea, which is not yet in bill form, would allow HSA funds only for deductibles and copays — not premiums — and would apply mainly to high-deductible bronze plans.

Democrats have dismissed Cassidy's approach, saying it comes too late to implement before the 2026 enrollment window.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Thursday, 20 November 2025 09:56 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

