Trumpcare? Trump Tells Congress to Rework Healthcare

Amid the affordability narratives pushed by Democrats after their forced government shutdown and the burgeoning Obamacare subsidy expiration, President Donald Trump is resurfacing his age-old "repeal and replace" Obamacare messaging from his first administration.

"THE ONLY HEALTHCARE I WILL SUPPORT OR APPROVE IS SENDING THE MONEY DIRECTLY BACK TO THE PEOPLE, WITH NOTHING GOING TO THE BIG, FAT, RICH INSURANCE COMPANIES, WHO HAVE MADE $TRILLIONS, AND RIPPED OFF AMERICA LONG ENOUGH," Trump wrote in a Tuesday morning Truth Social post between internet outages that kept millions of users from viewing the website.

"THE PEOPLE WILL BE ALLOWED TO NEGOTIATE AND BUY THEIR OWN, MUCH BETTER, INSURANCE. POWER TO THE PEOPLE!

"Congress, do not waste your time and energy on anything else. This is the only way to have great Healthcare in America!!! GET IT DONE, NOW. President DJT."

Newsmax reached out to the White House for comment on the post.

Democrats have long criticized Trump's efforts to "repeal and replace" Obamacare, saying the president and the Republican Party have no answer for American healthcare reform, but Trump and Republicans are now pitching reforms of sending money to Americans instead of the insurance companies whose Wall Street valuations exploded by billions under Obamacare for the past decade-plus.

"OBAMACARE 'SUCKS," Trump wrote on Truth Social earlier this month. "THE WORST HEALTHCARE FOR THE HIGHEST PRICE."

Trump floated a compromise amid the government shutdown, urging Republicans to redirect federal money that goes to health insurance companies under the Affordable Care Act.

"PAY THE PEOPLE, NOT THE INSURANCE COMPANIES!" Trump wrote in a message that could resonate with the Democrat voter base.

That post followed one from Saturday night, targeting the "fat cat" insurance companies for benefiting from a "corrupt system of healthcare" foisted on America by former President Barack Obama's signature healthcare legislation.

"NO MORE MONEY, HUNDREDS OF BILLIONS OF DOLLARS, TO THE DEMOCRAT SUPPORTED INSURANCE COMPANIES FOR REALLY BAD OBAMACARE," Trump wrote on his social media platform.

"THE MONEY MUST NOW GO DIRECTLY TO THE PEOPLE, TAKING THE 'FAT CAT' INSURANCE COMPANIES OUT OF THE CORRUPT SYSTEM OF HEALTHCARE.

"THE PEOPLE CAN BUY THEIR OWN, MUCH BETTER POLICY, FOR MUCH LESS MONEY, SAVING, FOR THEMSELVES, AN ABSOLUTE FORTUNE!!! PRESIDENT DJT."

That post followed one from earlier Saturday, urging Senate Republicans to act on the healthcare fixes that Trump has talked about since before his first presidential run in 2016.

"I am recommending to Senate Republicans that the Hundreds of Billions of Dollars currently being sent to money sucking Insurance Companies in order to save the bad Healthcare provided by ObamaCare, BE SENT DIRECTLY TO THE PEOPLE SO THAT THEY CAN PURCHASE THEIR OWN, MUCH BETTER, HEALTHCARE, and have money left over," Trump wrote.

"In other words, take from the BIG, BAD Insurance Companies, give it to the people, and terminate, per Dollar spent, the worst Healthcare anywhere in the World, ObamaCare."