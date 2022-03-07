×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: 2022 Elections | rick scott | nrsc | senate republicans | 2022 midterm

Senate Republicans Confident in Flipping Blue State 'Sleeper' Races

Rick Scott
Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., speaking at a press conference of the Senate Republican caucus leadership. (Michael Brochstein/Sipa via AP Images)

By    |   Monday, 07 March 2022 04:57 PM

Florida Sen. Rick Scott suggested last week that Senate Republicans may be on the verge of expanding their 2022 midterm prospects to include a handful of seemingly safe Democratic seats, The Hill reported.

"I think we're going to have some sleepers, where people are going to say, 'Boy, we didn't anticipate that one,' " Scott told the outlet during an interview.

Scott, the chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, pointed to Colorado, Washington, and Vermont as potential surprise flip opportunities.

"You look at Colorado. I think we have an opportunity potentially in Colorado. We have a great candidate in the state of Washington," Scott said.

"We've got … a brand-new candidate in Vermont — Christina Nolan," he continued. "And, you know, they have a Republican governor, so it's not far-fetched to believe that a Republican can win in Vermont."

An aggregation of 2022 midterm generic ballot polls by FiveThirtyEight shows Republicans leading by 2.1% against Democrats in general party voting intentions, the most significant lead for the GOP in the upcoming election since aggregation began in April of last year.

Even with favorable polling, Scott maintains cautious optimism. He said the Senate GOP still needs to work their "butt off to win."

Republicans need to flip only one seat in the Senate to obtain a majority in the upper chamber, which currently stands evenly split with a tie-breaker from Vice President Kamala Harris.

The party will be on the offensive with the seats up in Georgia, Arizona, New Hampshire, and Nevada. However, they will also need to defend several seats in crucial swing states like Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Wisconsin.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Florida Sen. Rick Scott suggested last week that Senate Republicans may be on the verge of expanding their 2022 midterm prospects to include a handful of seemingly safe Democratic seats, The Hill reported.
rick scott, nrsc, senate republicans, 2022 midterm
270
2022-57-07
Monday, 07 March 2022 04:57 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved