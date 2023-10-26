Sen. Rick Scott: Biden Must Revoke Iran Foreign Minister's Visa

President Joe Biden needs to revoke Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian's visa now after he warned at the United Nations that the U.S. would "not be spared from this fire" should Israel's retaliation against Palestinian militants Hamas continue, says Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.

"Revoke his visa now. He is not welcome in America," Scott posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"The United States cannot tolerate threats to our nation from terror-sponsors."

Iran's foreign minister made the threat Thursday during an emergency special session of the United Nations General Assembly on the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas at U.N. headquarters in New York City.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran stands ready to play its part in this very important humanitarian endeavor, along with Qatar and Turkey. Naturally, the release of the 6,000 Palestinian prisoners is another necessity and responsibility of the global community," he said.

Israel has vowed to wipe out Hamas, which rules Gaza, in retaliation for an Oct. 7 attack that killed 1,400 people and saw hundreds taken hostage. Israel has struck Gaza from the air, imposed a siege and is preparing a ground invasion. Palestinian authorities say more than 7,000 have been killed.

Hamas has told Iran that it was ready to release civilian hostages, adding that the world should push for the release of 6,000 Palestinians in Israeli prisons, Amirabdollahian said.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.