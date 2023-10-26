US Agencies: Hate Crimes Spiking Amid Israel-Hamas War

The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation and Department of Homeland Security are warning of a jump in hate crimes stemming from the war between Israel and Hamas.

In a Wednesday public service announcement, federal law enforcement lamented the increase and pointed to the threat of foreign media and terrorist groups using the incidents to call for violent attacks in the West.

"The volume and frequency of threats to ... those in the Jewish, Arab American, and Muslim communities in the United States have increased, raising our concern that violent extremists and lone offenders ... could target these communities," the FBI and DHS wrote.

"These threats have included hoax bomb threats targeting houses of worship and violent rhetoric online encouraging attacks," the agencies continued, adding that "some are seeking to take advantage of the conflict, calling for violence in furtherance of their respective goals."

Al-Qaida, Iranian state media, and ISIS were singled out as pushing violent rhetoric toward Jews worldwide. The groups have also attempted to frame the conflict as Muslims vs. "Jewish and Crusader" oppressors.

Earlier this week, the Anti-Defamation League said that incidents of harassment, vandalism, and assault against Jewish people have increased by 388% since Hamas' deadly attack in southern Israel on Oct. 7.

"When conflict erupts in Israel, antisemitic incidents soon follow in the U.S. and globally," ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt argued, noting recent incidents of anti-Zionist protests on college campuses and antisemitic banners on a California highway.

"It is incumbent on all leaders, from political leaders to CEOs to university presidents, to forcefully and unequivocally condemn antisemitism and terrorism," he emphasized.

Despite cautions from the FBI, DHS, and ADL, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre signaled Monday that the administration had not seen "any credible threats" to a rise in antisemitism.

Jean-Pierre then clarified her remarks a day later, insisting that "There is no place for antisemitism. Full stop. Period."