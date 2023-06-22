NY Times: Sen. Rick Scott Eyes GOP White House Bid

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., might join the 2024 Republican presidential primary race, adding one more prominent Florida Republican to the mix along with former President Donald Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Also, popular Miami Mayor Francis Suarez recently entered the race.

Scott, a businessman by trade, has been a vocal proponent of severing economic dependence on China, as issue in line with Trump and DeSantis.

Scott, who has had some issues with DeSantis, has been considering entering the race for weeks, sources told The New York Times.

Scott, 70, is wealthy enough to fund his own candidacy, but he had announced earlier this year he had intended to run again for Senate in 2024.

"It's flattering that some have mentioned the possibility of Sen. Scott running for president, but as he's said many times, he's running for reelection to the Senate," Scott senior adviser Chris Hartline told the Times in a statement.

The field to challenge the far-away leader Trump continues to grow over a dozen candidates. There are some Trump-backers in the field, but critics have long noted Trump's rock-solid base is unlikely to break from him amid the continued weaponization of the Biden Justice Department and Democrat-led investigations in Fulton County, Georgia, Washington, D.C., and New York City.

Scott led the National Republican Senatorial Committee in 2021 and 2022, but he failed in his campaign to oust Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

Also, he has differed from DeSantis on Disney, calling for "cooler heads" to "prevail," and preferred Florida to keep its abortion restriction at 15 weeks instead of the first detection of a fetal heartbeat as early as six weeks, as the Times reported.