Tags: rick scott | bud light | dylan mulvaney | anheuser-busch

Sen. Rick Scott to Newsmax: Companies Should Stay Out of Politics

Friday, 05 May 2023 10:08 PM EDT

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Friday night that Anheuser-Busch is learning a powerful lesson in the aftermath of its decision to partner with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney: Companies should stay out of politics.

Mulvaney, who has more than 10 million followers on TikTok and nearly 2 million on Instagram, posted a video April 1 of a custom-made Bud Light can with her face printed on the side that she said was sent to her by the company. She posted another video that day of her drinking a can of Bud Light while taking a bubble bath. The partnership caused a huge backlash against the beer maker.

Beer Business Daily reported Sunday sales of the iconic beer brand are down more than 26% from the same time last year. Fans of the beer brand called for boycotts, and celebrities such as Kid Rock and Travis Tritt expressed their displeasure.

"These companies ought to just stay out of politics," Scott told "Eric Bolling The Balance." "They never win when they're involved in politics."

Since the controversy erupted, Bud Light's vice president of marketing, Alissa Heinerscheid, who green-lighted the Mulvaney promotion and called Bud Light "fratty" and "out of touch," and Daniel Blake, who runs marketing for Anheuser-Busch's brands, have taken leaves of absence.

"You want to be involved in politics, you ought to get involved in campaigns and run for office," Scott said.

Friday, 05 May 2023 10:08 PM
