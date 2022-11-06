Sen. Rick Scott: Focused on Election, Not Push for Leader Seat

National Republican Senatorial Committee Chairman Rick Scott Sunday continued to insist that Republicans will have "52-plus" seats in the Senate after Tuesday's elections, but he would not commit to whether he'll push past current Senate Minority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., to become the chamber's majority leader if that happens.

"I'm not focused on anything except getting a majority Tuesday night," the Florida Republican said on NBC's "Meet the Press."

He insisted Republicans will win Senate races in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia, and Nevada and said there is a "good shot" for wins in Arizona, New Hampshire, Washington, Colorado, and "maybe" in Connecticut.

However, Scott would not commit to supporting a 2024 reelection bid from former President Donald Trump at this time, saying there will be "a lot of people" who will announce campaigns.

Scott also said he'll accept the results of all Senate elections but also make sure the voting was "free and fair."

Meanwhile, under a GOP majority, there are several priorities that must be handled, including inflation, the border, crime, and stopping the legislation that funded the hiring of 87,000 new IRS agents, said Scott.

He also insisted Sunday that no matter who holds the majority, Ukraine must continue to have U.S. support against Russia.

"I don't want to end up in a war with Russia," Scott said, pointing out that if Russia enters Poland or another NATO country, the United States will end up in at war.