Trump on '24: 'I Promise You' Will Hear 'in Very, Very, Very Short Period of Time'

In the latest iteration of his 2024 presidential campaign announcement tease, former President Donald Trump said, "I promise you" will be "very happy" in the next "short period of time."

But he wanted to make Saturday night's Save America rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, about GOP Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz and GOP governor candidate Doug Mastriano.

"I ran twice; I won twice, and did much better the second time than I did the first, getting millions and millions of more votes than we got in 2016 – and likewise getting more votes than any sitting president in the history of our country by far," Trump told the crowd in the rally, which aired live on Newsmax.

"And now in order to make our country more successful and safe and glorious, I'm just going to tell you, I really believe — I'm not going to say it right now."

Trump pointed to a man dressed up as Uncle Sam, as the crowd anxiously awaited an official 2024 presidential campaign declaration — which Newsmax's Mark Halperin has reported will come shortly after next Tuesday's midterm election results, which could flip the House, if not the Senate, too.

"But I'm telling you," Trump continued. "Uncle Sam said, 'No, you are;' Uncle Sam just said, 'No, you are going to say it.'

"Uncle Sam, you'll be very happy," Trump said as the crowed was egging him on to declare.

"So, everybody, I promise you in the very next very, very, very short period of time, you're going to be so happy, OK?"

Trump wanted the focus to remain on the candidates needing to secure victory in Pennsylvania on Tuesday.

"And one of the reasons I don't want to do that right now, because I'd like to do it, but you know what?" Trump continued. "I really mean this: I want to have the focus tonight on Dr. Oz and on Doug Mastriano."

"I want the focus to be on them, absolutely," he concluded, before returning to his another segment of his speech. "All right, now you can sit down, everybody. That was quite exciting.

"Very, very soon — you're going to be surprised at how soon, but first we have to win a historic victory for Republicans on Nov. 8 — three days from now."

