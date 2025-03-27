Ric Grenell to Newsmax: 'Hard No' on UN Ambassador

Ric Grenell, President Donald Trump's envoy for special missions, said Thursday that he is a "hard no" on being the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, telling Newsmax, "that's not something I want to do."

Grenell, ambassador to Germany for two years in Trump's first administration, joined "Greg Kelly Reports" to discuss what comes next after the White House pulled New York Rep. Elise Stefanik's nomination for U.N. ambassador.

"I'm a hard no on this. This is not something that I want to do. I've got plenty to do. President Trump has me doing different things," Grenell said. "It's not someplace that I want to go to. I have been there. I care very deeply, actually, about the U.N. But, you know, Elise Stefanik, let's just say, she would have been amazing. She is smart and passionate about world affairs. I think she would have been amazing."

The White House withdrew Stefanik's nomination earlier Thursday after Trump said he asked the New York Republican to "remain in Congress." With such a slim majority for the GOP in the House, Trump wrote that it's "essential that we maintain every Republican seat in Congress."

Trump appointed Grenell to be interim director at the Kennedy Center early last month after terminating the leadership there.

"As President Trump said, there's a lot of good people. He'll pick somebody good. It won't be me. I don't want to go there. That's not in my future," Grenell told Kelly. "But I will say that we have so many people that could serve there. And President Trump will take a look. and he'll pick the best person. And I'll be at the Kennedy Center or doing something else. But I appreciate your pitch."

