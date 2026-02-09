GOP Senators Come to Stephen Miller's Defense

Republican senators led by South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham are mounting a public defense of Stephen Miller as divisions widen within the GOP over the deputy White House chief of staff's influence on immigration enforcement and foreign policy, The Hill reported Monday.

The show of support comes as some Senate Republicans, increasingly anxious about the party's midterm prospects, privately and publicly argue that Miller has become a political liability for President Donald Trump and vulnerable incumbents, particularly in battleground states.

Graham dismissed those concerns in an interview with The Hill, insisting Miller retains Trump's full confidence and remains central to the administration's agenda.

"People can disagree with Stephen on rhetoric and they can disagree with him on policy but the question is, Is Stephen Miller in jeopardy in Trump world? Absolutely not," Graham said.

The senator argued that Miller's aggressive immigration stance would ultimately be vindicated and that the administration's hard line on Greenland has strengthened U.S. Arctic defenses.

"To my Republican colleagues who wring their hands all the time about what somebody says in Trump world: We have an opportunity here to go on the offense. Sanctuary cities are about as popular as a toothache," he argued. "I would hope that Republicans focus on — the problem's not with Stephen Miller, Kristi Noem, me or Trump.

"It's with four years of Biden policy."

More than a dozen Republican senators submitted on-the-record comments to The Hill praising Miller and pushing back against public and anonymous criticisms from Senate GOP colleagues who want to diminish Miller's clout at the White House.

Among them was Sen. Dave McCormick, who represents Pennsylvania, a critical swing state, and credited Miller with helping deliver on campaign promises.

"Because of him and other members of the president's team, critical priorities like stopping deadly fentanyl, unleashing America's energy, and bringing much-needed economic relief for working families are now a reality for Pennsylvania," McCormick said.

Senate Republican Conference Chair Tom Cotton also defended Miller, saying he "highly values his counsel," a view the Arkansas senator said is shared by Trump.

The internal debate comes as the Senate faces a looming Department of Homeland Security shutdown later this week. Democrats have threatened to block even short-term funding unless the administration agrees to reforms aimed at "reining in ICE" following a series of high-profile immigration enforcement actions.

Miller's role in shaping those policies has placed him under increased scrutiny, particularly as polls suggest growing public unease with enforcement tactics.

A New York Times/Siena College poll conducted last month found 61% of registered voters believe ICE tactics have gone too far.

A PBS News/NPR/Marist poll conducted later last month showed similar results.

Several Republican senators, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Miller's influence has fueled aggressive operations that are generating negative headlines, including cases involving children separated from detained parents, according to The Hill.

One senator said colleagues from even deep-red states have expressed concern about incidents involving families apprehended shortly after school drop-off.