Trump and 9 Other Republicans Most Likely to Run for President

Former President Donald Trump has hinted he may run for president again in 2024. Whether he does or not will affect the likelihood of other Republicans joining the primaries.

Some likely 2024 contenders are hiring trusted advisers, meeting with donors, and visiting all-important primary states despite knowing it could end if the former President enters the race, CNN observed.

Right now there are 10 Republicans who are most likely to throw their hat in the ring, according to The Hill.



Donald Trump has been teasing the possibility of a 2024 comeback almost from the moment he left the Oval Office, noted The Hill.

A Politico-Morning Consult poll released in mid-December found that 69% of Republican voters want Trump to mount a 2024 comeback bid. Trump has said that his supporters will be "very happy" with his decision. Prognosticators say he will probably wait until after the 2022 midterms before making any announcement. Trump, 75, has said if he has health problems, that would be one reason not to run for president again.

Youthful Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says he’s focused only on his 2022 reelection campaign in the Sunshine State. He told NBC 6 South Florida in November: "I'm gonna run for governor and be here for the people of Florida. I appreciate people looking at me for different things but at the end of the day, we've accomplished a lot here, but I've got a lot more to do."



DeSantis, 43, a star in the Republican Party, has been praised (and derided) for his business-first, no-lockdown approach to the pandemic. He’s also crisscrossed the country for fundraisers and other events, The Hill noted.



His political committee has raised nearly $67 million, and he’s received contributions from donors in all 50 states. Unlike many possible 2024 contenders, DeSantis hasn’t said publicly that he won’t run if Trump decides to.

Former Vice President Mike Pence has visited New Hampshire and other early primary and caucus states, and hasn’t ruled out a run. The Guardian noted that Pence needs to win over Trump's base if he's to have a chance at president, but his decision to certify the 2020 election for President Joe Biden may have alienated this group of voters.