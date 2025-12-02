GOP Doubtful Deal to Extend ACA Subsidies Possible by Deadline

Senate Republicans are pessimistic about the chances for a bipartisan deal to extend enhanced health insurance premium subsidies before the Christmas deadline, The Hill reported on Tuesday.

A major reason for the pessimism is that although there is a solid group of GOP lawmakers in both the Senate and House who don't want to see the enhanced subsidies under the Affordable Care Act (ACA) expire at the end of the month, many more say Obamacare is hopelessly broken and are dead-set against an extension of beefed-up subsidies.

Such a fracture within the GOP makes it very difficult to move legislation, according to The Hill.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune has acknowledged the lack of progress, with the South Dakota Republican saying that "my assumption is that by next week when we have to have that vote, that we might not be far enough along on the bipartisan discussions."

He added that the "conversations are still active on a solution," but warned "there are some significant sticking points" — emphasizing an escalating fight over adding language to any bill extending the subsidies to ensure federal money is not spent on abortion care.

"Dealing with Hyde is a big issue, obviously, for both sides," Thune said, referring to language that prohibits taxpayers' money from being spent on abortions and is named after former Illinois GOP Rep. Henry Hyde.

Democrats argue that under current law, the subsidies do not fund abortions. But Republicans demand stricter safeguards and want the Hyde Amendment applied more directly to the health insurance marketplace.

Senate Republican Whip John Barrasso, R-Wyo., has cast doubt on obtaining a bipartisan deal before Christmas, asserting Democrats haven't yet agreed on a proposal to extend the subsidies.

White House advisers last week proposed extending the expiring subsidies temporarily while also reforming the program by imposing an income cap on individuals and families who qualify and cracking down on what the GOP says is rampant fraud, The Hill reported. But President Donald Trump last week distanced himself from the plan after getting pushback from Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and House conservatives. Republican Sen. Josh Hawley is warning that the expiration of enhanced subsidies would affect nearly half a million people in his home state of Missouri, saying that "we can't just allow the premium support to expire." However, legislation being worked on by Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee Chair Bill Cassidy, R-La., to convert the ACA's premium tax credits into contributions to health savings accounts that could be used to defray out-of-pocket health care costs has been criticized by Democrats. Senate Democrat Leader Chuck Schumer said, "We insist that the ACA tax credits have to be renewed and extended, period. If Cassidy's proposal, as I understand it, replaces them, [that] looks like it's privatizing health insurance, and looks like it's really problematic."