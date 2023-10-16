×
GOP Senators Concerned About House Speaker Vacuum

By    |   Monday, 16 October 2023 08:39 AM EDT

Senate Republicans fear the ongoing speaker crisis could hurt the party's chances of taking back the Senate and White House next year, The Hill reported.

That's because the infighting among House Republicans raises questions about their ability to govern.

A Senate GOP aide said senators, who have called on their House colleagues to unify behind a speaker as quickly as possible, are perplexed by the situation in the lower chamber.

"They're so glad they're not in the House," the source told The Hill about Republican senators. "It's not good. It's not helpful. Now, more than ever, we all need to be strong and put on a united front for Israel and to protect our allies. The sooner the House can handle its business, the better for everybody."

The Hill reported Senate aides and strategists say the absence of a House speaker raises doubts about Congress' ability to pass aid for Israel or Ukraine, or to keep the government funded beyond Nov. 17.

"I think Republican senators are horrified with what's going on in the House because the House leadership fight has ground all work to a halt," said Brian Darling, a GOP strategist and former Senate aide, The Hill reported.

"If you're a senator in leadership, looking at the House leadership, you're feeling pretty good about yourself right now because the Senate doesn't have anywhere near the same problems getting things done. The House doesn't have a functioning leadership right now."

The House has been without a speaker since Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., was removed from the position Oct. 3.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., then was nominated by the Republican conference, but he failed to garner the needed votes to secure the gavel.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, won the conference's secret-ballot vote on Friday, and now he'll try to get the votes needed to win a floor vote.

Former Rep. Vin Weber, R-Minn., a GOP strategist, said Republican senators know the House infighting could affect the party's performance in the 2024 election.

"First of all, they're glad they have Mitch McConnell and, second of all, they worry because they know the damage to the Republican Party's reputation is not likely to be limited to the House of Representatives," Weber said, The Hill reported.

"It's going to hurt the whole party and that includes the Senate and their chances of taking back the majority, which ought to be excellent."

Before the Columbus Day recess, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said the House GOP needed to find a successor to McCarthy as soon as possible.

"We need to get a Speaker, and hopefully, we'll get one by next week," McConnell told reporters Oct. 4, The Hill reported.

