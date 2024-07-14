WATCH TV LIVE

Trump, National Republican Congressional Committee Pause Ads

Sunday, 14 July 2024 04:38 PM EDT

The Trump campaign and the National Republican Congressional Committee have paused their campaign ads. The pause comes after the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump on Saturday evening in Butler, Pennsylvania.

In a post on X, CNBC's Brian Schwartz reported Sunday: "Donald Trump's campaign has started pausing their digital fundraising efforts post the shooting in Pennsylvania, per people familiar with the matter. The NRCC also paused their digital fundraising since the shooting, per a spokesman. Unclear when that will start up again."

After the attempt was made on Trump's life, a Biden campaign official who asked not to be named said, according to Reuters, the team was "working to pull down our television ads as quickly as possible." The individual did not provide further details.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.

Sunday, 14 July 2024 04:38 PM
