Rep. Van Drew to Newsmax: Congress to Push Bills on Big Tech Collusion

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., told Newsmax that the Republican-led House would push to investigate and forward legislation surrounding Big Tech collusion with the government.

Thursday on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," the Democrat-turned-Republican congressman denounced members of his previous party who claimed the Nunes memo was being spread by Russian bots in 2018.

The memo, released publicly by House Republicans in 2018, was written on behalf of former House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., and alleged political motivation for the FBI's probe into former President Donald Trump and Russia.

However, the latest installment of Elon Musk's Twitter Files showed the company underwent its own investigation of the memo and "found that engagement [w]as overwhelmingly organic, and driven by VITs [very important tweeters]."

"It's terrible. I mean, it's something that, if I told you that years ago, folks just wouldn't believe it. Not in our free America where we have freedom of speech, and usually you hear the truth," Van Drew said as his immediate takeaway of the news.

Van Drew also assured Congress has "a lot coming up" addressing federal agencies' involvement with tech and holding bad actors responsible. Still, he warned that it would get "more and more disturbing" as Republicans dig deeper.

"We're working on a lot of issues in the first week, and we're going to continue not only to investigate but to do legislation that hopefully will not allow these types of activities to occur," Van Drew stated.

The congressman shared that, despite a Republican-led House and Democrat-controlled Senate, he does believe some legislation will receive bipartisan buy-in and potentially make its way to President Joe Biden's desk.

"We got some pretty strong Democrat support on a couple of pieces of legislation today," Van Drew proclaimed. "Secondly, our alternative is to do nothing. We're not going to do that."

