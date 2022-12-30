Rep. Van Drew to Newsmax: Biden, Democrats Purposefully Trying to Harm US

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., told Newsmax on Friday he has a sinking feeling Democratic members in Congress and President Joe Biden are purposefully trying to harm the nation.

"If you didn't know better — and I don't know if I do know better — you would think the folks that were now in the previous [House] majority, the folks that are our president and vice president, literally want to harm our nation," Van Drew said on "The Chris Salcedo Show." "There's no explanation for this stuff. There's no explanation for the way that we left Afghanistan. There's no explanation for the bleeding border. There's no explanation for the trillions of dollars that we're spending. There's no explanation for having so many IRS agents instead of running the agency better.

"It all does harm to the average American worker. I ask the people who are listening to sit back and think what we're doing to our country, this great and wonderful place."

Van Drew, a member of the House Homeland Security and Transportation and Infrastructure committees, said the Republican majority in the House for the 118th Congress, which begins Tuesday, will allow the party to force the hand of Biden and Senate Democrats on whether they will accept legislation to put the nation back on track.

"We're really going to focus on what needs to be done by producing legislation. And let's see how this president doesn't sign it or it doesn't make its way through the Senate, and that will show where the fault is and where the problem is," Van Drew said. "We've got to squeeze this president like a soft lemon — nice and hard — because we've really got to get some action out of him because he's done an awful job.

"And quite frankly, I don't think it's by mistake. It's the bleeding border. It's still the supply chain. It's still the inflation. It's still what we're doing to our military trying to make it a woke military. It's still what we're doing in spending and how we literally are sending money over billions all over the world.

"... How long do we have to put up with this? We're destroying the country."