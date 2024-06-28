WATCH TV LIVE

Rep. Massie Announces Wife Has Died

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., speaks during a House Rules Committee hearing to discuss a bill that would sanction the International Criminal Court (ICC), on Capitol Hill on June 3, 2024, in Washington, D.C. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., announced Friday that his wife had died.

Rhonda Massie died Thursday, the lawmaker said. The two were married for 35 years, WKYT reported.

"Yesterday my high school sweetheart, the love of my life for over 35 years, the loving mother of our 4 children, the smartest kindest woman I ever knew, my beautiful and wise queen forever, Rhonda went to Heaven. Thank you for your prayers for our family in this difficult time," the congressman posted on X.

"She was valedictorian at our high school where we went to the Prom together, accepted at MIT and Harvard, earned a Mechanical Engineering degree from MIT, and devoted her life to our family.

"We spent last week touring Mt Rainier with our grandson - she was the best mammaw ever! We love you Rhonda," Massie posted on X.

