Man Arrested After Allegedly Threatening to Kill Rep. Matt Gaetz

A California man accused of threatening the lives of Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and members of the congressman's family was arrested last week, Politico reports.

Eugene Huelsman, 58, allegedly left voice messages saying that he would shoot Gaetz and members of the congressman’s family shortly after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

"Tell [M.G.] to watch his back, tell him to watch his children … I'm coming for him, he’s gonna f**king die ... I'm gonna f**king kill him ... Watch your back, I’m coming for you," Huelsman said in a message left Jan. 9, according to an indictment — obtained by Politico — returned in May by a federal grand jury in Florida.

"I'm gonna put a bullet in you and I'm gonna put a bullet in one of your f**king kids too."

Gaetz confirmed to both Fox News Digital and Politico that he was the victim identified in the indictment, and said he turned over the recorded voicemail to Capitol Police.

"An indictment was issued in May and has now been unsealed the week after my criticism," Gaetz told Politico on Tuesday. "If they took our security seriously, they would arrest all of the people who violate federal law and the threats to kill us, not just some of them ... I think that the Department of Justice is biased against Republicans."

Huelsman’s whereabouts were unknown when he was indicted in May in the Northern District of Florida on one felony count of making a threat to injure the person of another.

A judge sealed the indictment until authorities located Huelsman, of Thousand Oaks, California, and apprehended him, court records state.

Huelsman is scheduled to make his initial appearance in Pensacola federal court on Friday.

The Washington Examiner reported Gaetz said Oct. 20 on the House floor that he received credible threats against his life. He referred to an apparent case unrelated to Huelsman — a Twitter user allegedly sending a message claiming to have accepted hit job on the congressman.

The two incidents did not seem to be related.