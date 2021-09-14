Rep. Matt Gaetz to Newsmax: Jan. 6 Rioters Given Unequal Treatment

GOP Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz decried on Newsmax the unequal treatment given to the Jan. 6 rioters.

Appearing on "The Chris Salcedo Show," Gaetz said, "we've seen the top leaders in the Democratic party gaslight for a process that seems to always make excuses for left wing purveyors of violence, excuses that really call into question whether or not there is a two-tier system of justice. We continue to ask questions about the treatment of Jan. 6 detainees [and] their access to counsel."

But according to Gaetz, "the Department of Justice has to maintain this theory that the Jan. 6 detainees maintain an ongoing threat to the government of the United States, so that they are able to take the national security apparatus and turn it against our people."

Gaetz continued, citing that the FBI is tapping into "people's financial records en masse" to look into the Jan. 6 situation. Gaetz also notes that he and his colleagues, Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., Lauren Boebert, R- Colo., and Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., are having demands placed on their phone records by the Jan. 6 bipartisan committee.

