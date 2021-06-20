Ex-DNI Ratcliffe Says Putin 'Got Exactly What He Wanted' At Geneva Summit

Former director of national intelligence John Ratcliffe on Sunday said Russian President Vladimir Putin “got exactly what he wanted” even before his Geneva summit with President Joe Biden.

In an interview with Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Ratcliffe said Putin scored a “political win” with the Biden meeting.

“Vladimir Putin got exactly what he wanted,” he said. “He had a pretty good year. I could make an argument that the first five months of the Biden administration has been have been the best of Vladimir Putin's political life.”

According to Ratcliffe, from an economic standpoint, “Putin was 3-0 when it comes to pipelines,” citing Biden’s shutdown of the Keystone XL pipeline, the cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline and the U.S. green light to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that controls “the flow of energy into Western Europe.”

“So it had already been a great year before he ever got to Geneva,” Ratcliffe said. “But then Joe Biden gave him a political win."



“Vladimir Putin was on the world stage with equal billing with the leader of the free world, and he made no concessions… no concessions about cyberattacks, about political dissidents, he made no concession about Russian interference in Ukraine or Belarus, and that's a political win for Vladimir Putin back home that he could not possibly have dreamed about,” Ratcliffe argued.

“The United States literally got nothing out of it,” he lamented.

Ratcliffe also decried that the G7 nations are “soft on China.”

“Those G7 countries are heavily reliant on China at this point in time,” he said. “Italy, France, Germany, even great Britain have taken collectively hundreds of billions of dollars in direct Chinese investment over the last few years.”

“So they're not going to be tough on a country that they're reliant and dependent upon,” he added. “And when members of the club, as they now refer to themselves, are soft on China, I'm not surprised. I'm disappointed that the United States would want to be part of that club and agree to language that is soft on China.”

Ratcliffe insisted that China not only wants to supplant the United States as the world's superpower, “but that they're a proximate cause of 4 million deaths over the past four years” from coronavirus.

“The language from every country in the world ought to be tough on China,” he said.

