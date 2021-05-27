Rasmussen Poll: Most Say COVID Came From Lab, Back Probe

A majority of U.S. voters say it is likely COVID-19 originated in a Chinese research lab and believe it is very important the U.S government investigate its origins, according to the latest Rasmussen Reports poll.

A supermajority of American voters surveyed (68%) believe SARS-CoV-2 is at least somewhat likely not to have been natural but was released from a laboratory in China, including 43% who say it is "very likely."

Just 16% do not think it is likely the virus came from the lab, while 16% are not sure, according to the poll.

The Rasmussen Reports poll was conducted May 25-26 among 900 likely U.S. voters and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.