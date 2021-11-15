×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: rasmussen | polls | voters

Rasmussen Poll: 64 Percent of Voters Think US on Wrong Track

Rasmussen Poll: 64 Percent of Voters Think US on Wrong Track
The U.S. Capitol building. (Mark Makela/Getty)

By    |   Monday, 15 November 2021 03:13 PM

Most U.S. voters believe the country is heading down the wrong track, but the number of people who think the country is headed in the right direction is trending slightly up from a week ago, according to a new Rasmussen Reports poll. 

The national survey for the week ending Nov. 11 shows that 64% of voters think the nation is going the wrong way, but 33% think the country is going in the right direction, up 3 points from last week's survey. 

The number of people who think the nation is going in the right direction is only slightly down from last year, when 35% of respondents thought the nation was heading in the right direction but 56% said it was on the wrong track. 

The national survey was conducted from Nov. 7-11 with 2,500 likely voters, and carried a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points, with a 95% level of confidence. 

The poll comes a day after a survey from The Washington Post/ABC News showed President Joe Biden's numbers among Democrats and independents has dropped, and that now 53% of voters polled approve of his job performance and 41% disapprove. 

Further, the poll showed that if the 2022 elections were hed now, 51% of voters would prefer a GOP-held Congress, compared to 41% for Democrats holding Congress. 

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Most U.S. voters believe the country is heading down the wrong track, but the number of people who think the country is headed in the right direction is trending slightly up from a week ago, according to a new Rasmussen Reports poll.
rasmussen, polls, voters
222
2021-13-15
Monday, 15 November 2021 03:13 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved