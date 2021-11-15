Rasmussen Poll: 64 Percent of Voters Think US on Wrong Track

Most U.S. voters believe the country is heading down the wrong track, but the number of people who think the country is headed in the right direction is trending slightly up from a week ago, according to a new Rasmussen Reports poll.

The national survey for the week ending Nov. 11 shows that 64% of voters think the nation is going the wrong way, but 33% think the country is going in the right direction, up 3 points from last week's survey.

The number of people who think the nation is going in the right direction is only slightly down from last year, when 35% of respondents thought the nation was heading in the right direction but 56% said it was on the wrong track.

The national survey was conducted from Nov. 7-11 with 2,500 likely voters, and carried a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points, with a 95% level of confidence.

The poll comes a day after a survey from The Washington Post/ABC News showed President Joe Biden's numbers among Democrats and independents has dropped, and that now 53% of voters polled approve of his job performance and 41% disapprove.

Further, the poll showed that if the 2022 elections were hed now, 51% of voters would prefer a GOP-held Congress, compared to 41% for Democrats holding Congress.