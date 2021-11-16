Poll: Voters Favor GOP by 13 Points in Generic Congressional Ballot

If the midterm elections were held today, 51% of likely U.S. voters would cast their ballots for the Republican candidate, compared to 38% who would vote for the Democrat, according to a new Rasmussen Reports poll.

After that, 3% would vote for some other candidate, while 8% were uncertain.

Here are how the results, released Tuesday, break down:

89% of Republican voters say they would cast their ballots for the GOP’s candidate.

77% of Democrats would vote for the Democrat candidate.

48% of independents would vote for the Republican candidate, compared to the 26% who would vote for the Democrat.

"The 13-point edge for Republicans in the latest poll is larger than Democrats enjoyed at any time during the 2018 midterm campaign due both to greater GOP partisan intensity and a wide advantage among independents," the pollster said in the survey report.

"The sagging popularity of President Joe Biden has political consequences, as more than half of voters say they would vote against Biden-endorsed candidates in their state. An endorsement by former President Donald Trump would be more valuable, particularly with independent voters."

The poll, conducted Nov. 8-11, surveyed 2,500 likely voters in the U.S. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points.