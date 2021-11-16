×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: rasmussen | poll | republicans | democrats

Poll: Voters Favor GOP by 13 Points in Generic Congressional Ballot

Poll: Voters Favor GOP by 13 Points in Generic Congressional Ballot
The White House at sunset on Nov. 5, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Sarah Silbiger/Getty)

By    |   Tuesday, 16 November 2021 04:47 PM

If the midterm elections were held today, 51% of likely U.S. voters would cast their ballots for the Republican candidate, compared to 38% who would vote for the Democrat, according to a new Rasmussen Reports poll.

After that, 3% would vote for some other candidate, while 8% were uncertain.

Here are how the results, released Tuesday, break down:

  • 89% of Republican voters say they would cast their ballots for the GOP’s candidate.
  • 77% of Democrats would vote for the Democrat candidate.
  • 48% of independents would vote for the Republican candidate, compared to the 26% who would vote for the Democrat.

"The 13-point edge for Republicans in the latest poll is larger than Democrats enjoyed at any time during the 2018 midterm campaign due both to greater GOP partisan intensity and a wide advantage among independents," the pollster said in the survey report.

"The sagging popularity of President Joe Biden has political consequences, as more than half of voters say they would vote against Biden-endorsed candidates in their state. An endorsement by former President Donald Trump would be more valuable, particularly with independent voters."

The poll, conducted Nov. 8-11, surveyed 2,500 likely voters in the U.S. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
If the midterm elections were held today, 51% of likely U.S. voters would cast their ballots for the Republican candidate, compared to 38% who would vote for the Democrat, according to a new Rasmussen Reports poll.
rasmussen, poll, republicans, democrats
207
2021-47-16
Tuesday, 16 November 2021 04:47 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved