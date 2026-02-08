Multimillion-Dollar Ransom Note Cited in Search for Nancy Guthrie

The FBI and the Pima County Sheriff's Office intensified their investigation into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie after her daughter, Savannah Guthrie, and two siblings released a new video appeal Saturday, saying they would pay to get her back.

Media reports described ransom notes seeking millions in bitcoin.

Authorities said Friday they were "aware of a new message regarding Nancy Guthrie" and that investigators were checking it for authenticity, but they have not publicly described the contents.

In the family video posted Saturday, Savannah Guthrie said, "This is the only way we will have peace.

"This is very valuable to us, and we will pay."

The New York Post reported a local TV station had described a ransom demand of $6 million in bitcoin with a Monday deadline.

However, KGUN 9's published report said the station received a ransom note that demanded "several million dollars in Bitcoin" by Thursday and threatened to kill Nancy Guthrie if payment was not received by Monday.

Law enforcement has not publicly confirmed any specific dollar amount.

The FBI said it is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to Nancy Guthrie's recovery and/or the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in her disappearance.

The FBI said she was last seen at her residence in the Catalina Foothills area of Tucson on the evening of Jan. 31, 2026, and described her as a vulnerable adult who has difficulty walking and needs daily medication for a heart condition.

Officials have not identified any suspects or people of interest, and authorities have urged anyone with information to contact federal investigators.