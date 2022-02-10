Sen. Paul to Newsmax: Natural Immunity Recognized 'Two Years Late'

Sen. Rand Paul told Newsmax Thursday that he's glad Democrats are starting to recognize the importance of recognizing natural immunity in the fight against COVID-19, but it's "two years late."

"Look, 78 million people have gotten the infection, but if you do testing of random antibodies, you find out how many people were infected. There's at least two more for every one or another 140 million, [so] about 200 million Americans have gotten this," the Kentucky Republican told Newsmax's "National Report."

However, there is "this push" by Dr. Anthony Fauci and others to force children to be vaccinated, even "as soon as they're born," said Paul, but he finds that to be misguided.

"They're ignoring the natural immunity," he said. "We have so much natural immunity built up now, I think we're at a spot where the virus has become endemic. The virus is going to stay with us, but we have reduced the death toll and the deadliness of it, and some of that's by the evolution of the mutation of it."

Further, with the treatments that are now available, "there's just no reason to be so as hysterical as we have been previously," said the senator. "We should continue to emphasize that if you are of a certain age or if you're overweight, or you have some other diseases seek early treatment, vaccinated or unvaccinated because you can get this whether you've been vaccinated or not."

Fauci has said a fourth shot may be needed, but Paul insisted that for people who have gotten COVID-19 in the last month or two, "Mother Nature gave you a booster, and it's much better than the vaccine."

The vaccine allows "temporary immunity" which wanes while having the illness provides a stronger natural immunity," said Paul.

"I'm still not saying you want to get it, but a lot of us have gotten it whether we wanted to or not," said Paul. "They found that antibodies are still present 22 months after nearly two years after you've gotten it. With the previous SARS coronavirus from 2004, there are people 18 years later who still have an immune response. So yes, this is a godsend, and we should be so happy that there is something called natural immunity, but we shouldn't ignore it."

He also slammed calls for children to get booster shots as "malpractice."

"You've got colleges like Princeton and Yale and the University of Chicago, requiring three vaccines for kids," he said. "Well, if you're a young male, you are actually at an increased risk for inflammation of the heart or myocarditis with each successive booster. So if Fauci is following the science, he should be all over TV warning colleges that they should not be mandating boosters."

Paul also commented on the news that inflation has grown to 7.5%, the highest rate seen since 1982.

"It's all from spending money we don't have," said Paul. "We borrowed $3 trillion last year. The federal reserve prints up new money to pass it out."

This means that when the $1,400 stimulus checks were mailed out to Americans, "the money wasn't there" to pay for them, so it had to be borrowed, said Paul.

"When you print new money, what happens is the money that exists has less value, and prices are bid up, so we're going to get more of this," said Paul. "Unfortunately, Democrats have borrowed another $3 trillion this year, so they've locked in inflation. This could get worse."

