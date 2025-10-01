GOP Lawmakers Move to Halt Congress' Pay During Shutdowns

Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., has reintroduced a proposed constitutional amendment that would pause lawmakers' pay during a government shutdown.

The U.S. government shut down at midnight on Oct. 1 after lawmakers failed to reach an agreement on funding.

"During shutdowns, federal workers are told to 'do more with less.' Meanwhile, Congress still cashes paychecks. That's wrong." Norman wrote on social media Tuesday afternoon. "I've reintroduced an Amendment to end Member pay during shutdowns. Zero. No back pay either!!"

In a subsequent post, Norman thanked his co-sponsors, GOP Reps. Eli Crane of Arizona, Cory Mills of Florida, Jack Bergman of Michigan, Bob Latta of Ohio, John Joyce of Pennsylvania, and Dusty Johnson of South Dakota.

The joint resolution would amend the U.S. Constitution to state that "A Representative or Senator may not receive compensation with respect to any period during which a Government shutdown is in effect. For purposes of this article, a Government shutdown shall be considered to be in effect if there is a lapse in appropriations for any Federal agency or department as a result of a failure to enact a regular appropriations bill or continuing resolution."

It adds: "Congress shall have the power to enforce this article through appropriate legislation."

In a press release, Norman said, "Members of Congress have a constitutional duty to fund the government's essential functions. If Congress fails to meet that obligation, we should not expect taxpayers to continue paying us for inaction. No one else in America would get paid for failing to fulfill their duties — Congress should face the same principle."