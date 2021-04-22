Psaki: Biden Will Be First President to Create 1 Million Jobs in First 100 Days

Joe Biden will be the first President to create 1 million jobs in his first 100 days in office, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki, reported the Washington Examiner.

"He's on track for that in our view," she said, touting Biden's $2.25 trillion jobs spending package and climate agenda.

Both the package and the agenda face significant Republican opposition.

She added, "And a lot of these critics are the same people who advocated for the policies of the last administration and the last president, who oversaw an economy that lost more jobs than any president since Herbert Hoover."

In March, the unemployment rate was at 6%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The figure represents a significant recovery from the historic 80-year high of 14.8% unemployment reported in April 2020, though it was still shy of 3.5% unemployment in March 2020, reported the Washington Examiner.

Last month, the economy and unemployment numbers showed signs of life after coronavirus by adding 916,000 new jobs.

Another 8 million jobs are needed to return to the pre-pandemic peak of 152.5 million in February 2020 after 22 million jobs were lost between then and April 2020. Then-President Trump, however, presided over an extra 12 million jobs before Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20, reported the Washington Examiner.

The pandemic-induced fluctuation rendered Trump the first post–World War II president to leave office with fewer jobs than at the start of his administration. Hoover also notched higher unemployment when his term ended in 1933 amid the Great Depression.