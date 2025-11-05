8 Calif. Counties Trump Carried in '24 Voted for Prop 50

Voters in eight California counties carried by President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election approved new congressional district boundaries Tuesday, delivering a victory for Democrats in the state-by-state redistricting battle that will help determine which party controls the U.S. House in 2026.

Fresno (where Trump beat Vice President Kamala Harris by a 4.38% margin), Merced (4.36%), Inyo (2.98%), San Bernardino (2.14%), Lake (1.37%), Riverside (1.26%), San Joaquin (0.89%), and Imperial (0.86%) all voted "yes" on Proposition 50, which passed statewide with nearly 65% support.

Trump on Tuesday slammed the measure's passage.

"The Unconstitutional Redistricting Vote in California is a GIANT SCAM in that the entire process, in particular the Voting itself, is RIGGED," he said on Truth Social.

"All 'Mail-In' Ballots, where the Republicans in that State are 'Shut Out,' is under very serious legal and criminal review. STAY TUNED!"

The approval of Proposition 50 gives Democrats a shot at winning as many as five additional seats, just enough to blunt Texas Republicans' move to redraw their own maps to pick up five GOP seats at Trump's urging.

Texas' move and California's response have kicked off a flurry of redistricting efforts around the country, with Republican states appearing to have an edge. Deeply blue California is Democrats' best opportunity to make up seats.

Midterm elections typically punish the party in the White House, and Trump is fighting to maintain his party's slim House majority. Republicans hold 219 seats to Democrats' 213.

Tuesday's results mark a political victory for California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who cast the measure as an essential tool to fight back against Trump and protect American democracy.

Speaking to reporters in Sacramento, Newsom cast the California vote as part of a broader national rejection of Trump's policies that saw Democratic Party governors elevated in New Jersey and Virginia.

But he warned the more consequential battle would come next year.

Newsmax Wires contributed to this report.